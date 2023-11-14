Double success for Nelson Bay Croquet Club



PAMELA Barnwell won the Club’s Thompson Trophy A Grade competition in June 2023 and entered the NSW 2023 Golf Croquet Champion of Champions on behalf of Nelson Bay.

The competition was played Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November at Tempe, CNSW’s headquarters.

Seven clubs were represented: Canberra, Nelson Bay, Newcastle NP, Queanbeyan, Royal Sydney Golf Club, Sutherland and Toronto.

The seven players played a qualifying round-robin block of untimed 13-point games.

Pamela won four of six games to finish second to Grant Denyer (Sutherland).

In the best-of-three final, Pamela was in top form to run out the 7-5 7-1 winner.

A great result, well done, Pamela.

Six members from Nelson Bay played in the Maitland Under Lights GC Doubles Competition on Saturday 11 November:

Peter and Sherry Gordon, Rob and Faby Batho and Greg Long and Jane Scorer.

There were 18 pairs playing in three separate blocks, of 13-point games with a 30-minute limit.

Greg and Jane won four of five games to win Block C outright.

Another great result, well done, Greg and Jane.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or email nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com.

By David WILSON