Super year for Soldiers Point Women Bowlers

IT’S been a bumper year for Soldiers Point Women bowlers who have won in both open and senior district and regional championships.

Vacie McIntyre, after narrowly missing out last year, won the senior regional singles championship over Janine Katon of Aberdeen 25-18. To cap it off Vacie also was awarded the prestigious NSW Female Breakout player of the year, well deserved after a brilliant year for this bowler.

Leisa Burton, who won the district major open singles crown went down gallantly 25-16 in the regional final to Kurri Kurri’s Eugenie Muncaster.

The Fours team brought home the major open regional title defeating Aberdeen 30-13. Congratulations Robyn Flanagan, Sandra Ball, Leisa Burton and Missy Witts.

Dynamic duo Rosita Ryan and Julie Schumacher won the senior regional pairs against Muswellbrook 26 -13. In addition the senior regional triples title was won by Betty Herbertson, Vacie McIntyre and Jan Sutherland, defeating East Maitland 24 -11.

Next stop, will be the state playoffs in Dubbo.

By Wendy O’BRIEN

