Success at Gloucester Masters for Nelson Bay Croquet Club Port Stephens Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 14, 2023 Block A Winners and runners-up Rod, Brenda-Lee, Peter and Sherry. Success at Gloucester Masters TEN Nelson Bay Croquet Club members travelled to Gloucester for the one-day Golf Croquet Doubles Masters competition held on Saturday 4 November – Faby Batho, Rob Batho, Peter Gordon, Sherry Gordon, Les Guzowski, Karen Lilly, Brenda-Lee Peet, Rod Peet, Jane Scorer and Rae Uptin. The 20 teams were divided into 4 blocks of 5 teams, providing a round-robin of four games for each team. The games were played as 13-point games with a time limit of 50 minutes. Nelson Bay members enjoyed a successful day, winning three of the four blocks and runners-up in two. Block A 1st Brenda-Lee and Rod Peet 2nd Peter and Sherry Gordon Block B 1st Rob Batho and Lyn Stewart (Gloucester) Block C 1st Faby Batho and Chris Sims (Gloucester) 2nd Jane Scorer and Eric Drury (Port Macquarie) A great day for the club with seven of ten players being successful. By David WILSON Block A Winners Medal. Block Winners Faby Batho, Rob Batho, Brebda-Lee Peet, Rod Peet, Sherry Gordon and Peter Gordon.