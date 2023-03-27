Forward pocket Jarrod Dilger named in All Stars AFL team for clash with Combined Emergency Services

ROYAL Australian Air Force Base Williamtown was well represented at the annual Australian Defence Forces AFL National Championships for both women and men staged last week in Melbourne.

A local contingent of thirteen players and two officials participated in the prestigious five day tournament at the La Trobe University Sports Park Fields with the Navy Mens team retaining the Jim Small Championship trophy and the Army clinching the Womens title.

Senior Member/Head of RAAF Jade Deveney told News Of The Area that “both competitions were of a very high standard and produced some quality games”.

“Congratulations to the Navy Men and Army Women on winning the overall championship in their respective divisions,” she said.

The RAAF Williamtown representatives included Jarrod Dilger, Joseph Harris, James Hogg, Adam Kenny, Dylan May, Jarryd May, Wayan McLauchlan, Hamish Reid, Kyle Sammons and Brock Tye (Men’s) along with Hanna Brennan, Abby Kain and Imogen Laing (Women).

Brad Stumer was Assistant Coach of the Air Forces Mens squad with Adam Blyth serving as Team Manager.

In the Women’s section the Army (7-4 46) thumped the Navy (0-2 2) and toppled the Air Force 6-4 40 to 3-1 19 to clinch the trophy with the Air Force (9-11 65) slamming the Navy (0).

The all conquering Navy Mens team finished undefeated in their category with victories over the Army 8-5 53 to 6-7 43 and Air Force 11-10 76 to 7-4 46 while the Army (9-11 65) edged out the Air Force (7-5 47).

Outstanding Air Force forward pocket Jarrod Dilger was later named in the All Stars Defence team to challenge Combined Emergency Services in a curtain raiser to the AFL clash between Port Adelaide and West Coast Eagles on April 22 in the lead up to Anzac Day at Adelaide Oval.

Air Force mentor Brad Stumer was also appointed Head Coach of the All Stars Mens squad.

The Women’s All Stars team will square off with Combined Emergency Services in a curtain raiser to the GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions AFL fixture on April 22 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

By Chris KARAS