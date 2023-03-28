Your guide to school holidays on the Myall Coast

WITH so much to do and see across the MidCoast, what’s not to love about being on school holidays here?

MidCoast Council has created a kid-friendly guide of fun places to go and things to do and learn.



There’s plenty to keep the kids entertained, including a range of exciting activities at MidCoast Libraries.

From movie screenings, to art, craft and science workshops, tie-dying, cupcake making and creative writing – there’s something for everyone.

All activities are free but places are limited and filling fast!

If getting active and exploring our great outdoors is of more interest, the guide has links to our pools, beaches, hiking trails, parks and playgrounds.

Also covered are activities and events for young people at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. You’ll also find a list of handy resources to help you stay updated on important things including roadworks and closures, weather and tidal information and patrolled beaches during the holidays.

“We’ll help you swap boredom for busy these April school holidays, with inspiration that includes exploring our great outdoors and an exciting program of activities in our libraries,” said Paul De Szell, Director Liveable Communities.

“Where else would you want to be?”

At Tea Gardens Library, on Wednesday, 12 April 2023 from 02:30 PM – 04:15 PM, a screening of Finding Dory will be shown.

To book visit www.library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/April-holiday-program-Movie-screening-Finding-Dory-Tea-Gardens.

On Wednesday 19 April, from 2:30PM – 3:30PM, a free ‘Ocean Craft’ workshop will be held at the Tea Gardens Library.

To book visit www.library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/April-holiday-program-Ocean-Craft-Tea-Gardens.

To see the whole holiday guide visit https://bit.ly/3JGcPv4.