Do you have a story for Seniors Stories Volume Nine?

SUBMISSIONS for Seniors’ Stories 2023 open soon, giving older people the opportunity to share their life experiences.

Seniors’ Stories is a writing competition aimed at celebrating the lives and contributions of seniors by giving them an opportunity to share their own short stories.



The NSW Department of Communities and Justice and the Fellowship of Australian Writers NSW Inc (FAW) are again conducting a Short Story Competition, with the Top 100 stories to be featured in Seniors Stories Volume Nine.

This year’s theme is ‘Ageing and Life Lessons’ and there are many stories all of us can tell about reflecting back on our lives.

The highlight, in addition to being one of the Top 100 stories published in Seniors Stories Vol. 9, is to attend a ceremony at NSW Parliament House where you can share with others your experiences, successes and failures.

Long time MC Jean Kittson has people rolling in the aisles with her take on ageing.

These stories showing senior years are worth sharing and are a great way of passing on to future generations your experiences.

John Sahyoun, who you may know as a News Of The Area reporter, has been a featured writer in the Short Stories competition four times.

“It’s a great experience and really gets your creative juices going,” John said.

“It’s about telling a good yarn and who knows, you might have a story worthy of the top 100,” said Mr Sahyoun.

So grab your pens, tap into your memories, ask family/friends for their anecdotes and create a short story for others to enjoy.

The competition is open to all New South Wales Seniors Card and Seniors Saver Card holders.

To give you some idea of what to write about, previous successful stories are available as FDP and audio formats at www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au/news-activities/seniors-stories.

Stories are limited to 1000 words or less and entry is free.

The contest opens at 9.00am on 8 April and closes at 6.00pm on 20 May 2023.

Short Stories Vol. 9 will be launched in November 2023.

For any queries contact Maureen Kelly OA on 0417 403 720 or email honsecretary@fawnsw.org.au.