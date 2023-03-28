Tanya Thompson elected as Member for Myall Lakes

AS A wave of red covers much of the state in the aftermath of Labor’s state election victory, the Myall Lakes have reinforced their endorsement of the National Party, with first time candidate Tanya Thompson enjoying a comfortable victory.

Thompson, who takes over the seat from the long serving and recently passed Stephen Bromhead, took 45 percent of the first preference votes (results as of Monday).



The seat had been held by the Nationals with a margin of 9.3 percent, which has been consolidated with a predicted 5.8 percent swing in their favour at Saturday’s election.

Ms Thompson, who worked as an electorate officer for Mr Bromhead during the later years of his time in office, is looking forward to beginning her new challenge as Member for Myall Lakes.

“This has been a phenomenal journey and it’s an incredible honour to be chosen to serve and represent the great people of the Myall Lakes Electorate – our home.”

She also took the opportunity to thank those who had supported her campaign.

“To every volunteer that stood in the heat and the rain and everything in between to hand out over the past week, thank you.

“To all the supporters and members of the community that I’ve had the absolute pleasure of meeting and chatting with over the past six months, thank you for your encouragement and conversations.

“To my amazing family, my husband Ben Thompson who has been my top fan from the moment I came home to tell him I was running for pre-selection, I’m so grateful.”

As of Monday, Labor’s Mark Vanstone had won around eighteen percent of the first preference vote, closely followed by Independent candidate Jason Bendall with 17.8 percent.

Mr Bendall, who ran a campaign centred around improving healthcare in the Myall Lakes, congratulated Ms Thompson on her win.

“I want to sincerely congratulate Tanya Thompson and her campaign team for being successful in this election in what has been a difficult and challenging time,” he said.

Keys Manley, who ran for Legalise Cannabis NSW, won around 10.5 percent of the primary vote, while the Greens’ Eleanor Spence won approximately 5.8 percent and Maree McDonald-Pritchard of the Sustainable Australia Party won 2.5 percent.