From the Mayor’s desk with Cr Claire Pontin



WE recently decided to transition out of ageing and disability services and have agreed to Ability Options and Kirinari Community Services taking on these services.

We are currently in negotiations with these providers to ensure a seamless transition of the services for staff, clients and the providers.

There was a strong response to recent requests for proposals from interested parties, following a decision in February by Council to transition out of the services.

MidCoast Assist was established by Council at a time when this service didn’t exist, so Council stepped in to fill that void.

There are now many providers who specialise in these services and we believe it was the right decision for everyone involved to hand the reins over to the experts at the same time allowing Council to focus on its core business goals.

Supporting local economy

I am pleased to announce our recent decision to partner with Paul Bennet Airshow to bring the inaugural Barrington Coast Airshow to the region.

Attracting regionally significant events is an important part of our approach to economic and destination development.

More than 6000 visitors are expected to attend the world-class event on Saturday 9 November at the Taree Regional Airport.

We expect an economic impact of over $2 million for local businesses as well as being a great way for our local community to connect and have a great day.

As a signature regional event, MidCoast Council has provided a sponsorship package for the airshow and has worked with organisers closely to deliver an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

Community funding

We have also recently invested thousands of dollars back into the community through different funding opportunities.

At our May Council meeting we endorsed funding allocations through our event and festival sponsorship, our Arts Support program and community donation program

Across these programs we have provided $135,000 support to a large number of community groups, individuals and events organisers.

Important to have your say

I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to have their say on a number of important documents that will help shape the future of the MidCoast.

These include the draft Community Strategic Plan which closes on June 30, and the Local Environment Plan which ends on 14 July.

Community Conversations

With our Community Conversations program wrapped up I want to take the opportunity to thank those that attended for taking time out of your schedules to share your thoughts and concerns.

We heard from a broad range of the community and spoke about the issues important to you.

These sessions are a great opportunity for us to validate what we hear more broadly from the community.

I look forward to seeing you again at the next round of talks.

By Mayor Claire PONTIN