Global oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros brings world-class music to Dungog



WORLD-renowned oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros is set to captivate audiences in Dungog with a rare and intimate performance at the Royal Hotel on Saturday, January 25, as part of the Australia Day long weekend celebrations.



A celebrated performer and composer, Tawadros has toured the globe, playing alongside major orchestras and collaborating with musical legends like Béla Fleck, Neil Finn, and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Known for blending ancient Middle Eastern sounds with contemporary music, his performances are both technically dazzling and emotionally moving.

This event promises to bring a fresh and extraordinary twist to Dungog’s Australia Day festivities.

With his trademark wit and an infectious energy, Tawadros will deliver an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

At just 32, Tawadros has achieved remarkable acclaim, including a historic hat-trick of ARIA Awards for Best World Music Album in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

His mastery of the oud, a traditional Middle Eastern stringed instrument, has not only expanded its recognition in Western music but also earned him a spot on the global stage, with performances across Europe, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East.

Visit dungogroyalhotel.com.au for ticket details.

By Shannon BENTON