Harbour Performing Arts Centre seeks patrons

HARBOUR Performing Art Centre (HPAC) is seeking individuals to join its newly appointed Patron Mark Hardy.

The role of a patron involves assisting to provide tickets for students selected by the Principal and Teachers of HPAC to attend the Australian Ballet at the Sydney Opera House for their strong work ethic.



Patrons will also assist the fundraising committee of HPAC which is made up of mothers and fathers of the students at the arts school.

HPAC encourages people with strong backgrounds in fundraising, strategic thinking, organisational skills, interpersonal skills and people with interesting ideas to put forward their names for positions that are available, as soon as possible.

“We are only seeking an additional four patrons at this stage,” Mark told News Of The Area.

The importance of facilitating the top students to go to see the Australian Ballet at the Sydney Opera House, is for them to see dance at its highest level.

“Like Nureyev and Baryshnikov before him, David Hallberg has not only established a place as one of the finest dancers of his generation: he has made history,” said Mark.

“David Hallberg is the Australian Creative Director of the Australian Ballet; students can observe his fascinating history of the art form and the fine detail of dance.

“The lucky students awarded tickets will not only see Australia’s finest dancers, but some would say, some of the world’s finest dancers.”

Throughout 2023 four lucky students will be attending with a parent/guardian to go to the Australian Ballet at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.

Indy Pike won the inaugural award in 2020, but due to restrictions regarding Covid-19 Indy and her mother Kellie did not get to attend until December 2022.

Kellie and Indy commented that Romeo and Juliet ballet was a fantastic experience.

Indy was selected by the Teachers and the Principal of HPAC, Ms Francesca Montanaro.

The winners for this year’s awards are Miss Indy Pike to attend Swan Lake, Miss Violet Simpson to attend Don Quixote, Miss Hannah Wood to attend Jewel, and Miss Malia Crismale to attend The Dream/Marguerite and Armand.

The students selected by Ms Francesca Montanaro and the teachers at HPAC were awarded their tickets based on hard work in the early part of 2023 and other areas of achievement.

If you are interested in becoming a Patron of HPAC please call Mr Mark Hardy on 0467 199 703

or email him at markcoffs@gmail.com

By Andrea FERRARI