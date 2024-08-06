Hawks women take on Waratah-Mayfield



BIG crowds for the Hawks’ ‘Back to the Nest’ day conjured up strong optimism for the women’s tackle side, on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Myall Park on 3 August.

After conceding an early try to their Waratah-Mayfield Cheetahs opponents, the Hawks quickly returned fire.

Their second turnover attack was rewarded when coach/captain Dallas took it over the line for the Hawks’ first try of the game.

Waratah-Mayfield slammed their advantage home in heavy tackles, crossing the try line on several more occasions.

Hawks player Jess Johnston led the charge with some solid tackling, taking many opponents by surprise as their progress was abruptly halted and slammed to the grass.

The second half played out much like the first, with early scoring by the visitors, and their physicality proving advantageous.

The Hawks did, however, manage to hold the line and receive a turnover at halfway.

After the ball passed through several sets of Hawks hands, Sophie took it past four defenders, gaining 20 metres, then offloaded to Dallas, who penetrated the Cheetahs’ back line to score a second try.

Sophie’s conversion was made much easier by the central positioning.

Things started to get a little dirty in the last five minutes, but a penalty restart for the Hawks set the scene for another team offensive effort, resulting in Dallas, once again, reaching out to ground it just on the line for a third.

The match finished 32-16 in Waratah-Mayfield’s favour.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

