Healthy North Coast wins Resilient Australia Award



HEALTHY North Coast’s (HNC) Community Wellbeing and Resilience (CWR) program has won the NSW Mental Health and Wellbeing category in the 2024 Resilient Australia Awards.

Its entry was titled “Climate Ready North Coast: Elevating the community service sector” and showcased community-led, place-based initiatives to build health and wellbeing resilience in the face of increasing climate disasters.



CEO Monika Wheeler acknowledged the great work being undertaken across the North Coast.

“Northern NSW is one of the highest disaster-declared regions in the country for frequency and severity across all three measures of fire, flood and storm,” she said.

“Together with South-East Queensland, our North Coast region has been labelled a disaster ‘hotspot’.

“For this reason, a connected, engaged and vibrant community that supports each other in times of need is so important.

“It’s been wonderful to have this important work recognised at a state level.”

Previous recipients of HNC’s CWR program include Bellingen’s Neighbourhood Care Network, OzGREEN’s Resilient Communities, Woolgoolga Neighbourhood Centre and Mid North Coast Legal Centre.

This year’s round trialled an innovative “Participatory Grant Making” approach, which includes communities in the decisions that impact them, and prioritises trust-building over traditional competitive grants.

Winners will be announced soon.

By Andrea FERRARI