Holiday boaters ‘incredible’ as Lake Cathie rescue prompts warning



MARINE Rescue Camden Haven recorded “incredible” results over the school holidays according to NSW Inspector Rodney Page.

There were no search and rescues required and no reported emergencies.



“To not have one vessel report a flat battery, run out of fuel or suffer engine failure… is what we want every unit to have,” Insp. Page said.

While the long weekend produced perfect Spring days, the holiday weather was fickle, which meant there weren’t as many boats on the water as last year.

However, most of those who did venture out remembered to Log On and Log Off through the Marine Rescue app.

“It’s clear to us that the messaging around ‘Prep Now, Boat Later’ is cutting through.”

Among those who opted to spend the holidays in the water, there were a few reported scares.

Sandra Tobin shared a warning online for visitors and locals after her son rescued an elderly man and young girl from the runout tide in Lake Cathie.

“As a family group, we went down to the lake (5 October) and were over on the beach side near the channel,” Ms Tobin wrote.

“Within five minutes, my son and daughter-in-law had to jump into the lake and rescue an elderly man with a grandchild on his back trying to cross the channel on the outgoing tide.

“The elderly man was underwater for some time and my son grabbed him when he came up for the third time.

“Luckily my daughter-in-law had grabbed the little girl.

“We had our granddaughter’s board [so they] got the little girl and man hanging on, and dragged them out.”

Ms Tobin said that all were okay and there was no need to call paramedics.

“The man didn’t give us any info, except that he lived in Port [Macquarie],” she later told the News Of The Area.

“He thanked my son profusely before he left.

“I’ve been thinking about him every day since, hoping he’s okay.”

Ms Tobin said she had heard of two other children getting into trouble at the entrance last Monday.

“It’s probably about time for us to have a lifeguard at the lake as well as the beach over holiday times.”

By Sue STEPHENSON