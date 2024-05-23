Improving travel safety for wheelchair users in Coffs Harbour



IN ORDER to improve safety for people travelling with wheelchairs, the Point to Point Transport Commissioner hosted information sessions in C.ex Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 14 May.

The Commissioner is NSW’s regulator for taxis, hire vehicles and rideshare services.



A pop-up information stand was also set up in Coffs Central.

Attending the presentations were current and prospective passengers who travel in wheelchairs, carers, and those who book wheelchair travel.

The objective of the meeting was to share information on how wheelchair accessible taxis and vehicles are regulated, and what is done to support safe journeys for all.

Details were also provided on which wheelchairs can be used to safely transport passengers and what you should know before making a booking.

These sessions are an essential part of ongoing efforts to support everyone associated with wheelchair travel.

“The turnout spoke volumes, with those travelling with wheelchairs, carers and service providers eager to work with the Commission to support what is already being done to ensure the safety of wheelchair passenger services,” a Point to Point Transport Commissioner spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“Attendees shared their appreciation for the team’s effort in bringing such crucial information to the forefront of conversation.”

For attendees Eddie and Sharon, who reside outside of the city, the event served as a beacon of reassurance.

“It’s nice to know someone’s on our side,” they said.

For further information on safety standards for wheelchair accessible vehicles and drivers or to get copies of the Commissioner’s resources on wheelchair passenger safety, call the Commissioner’s Industry Contact Centre on 131 727.

By Andrea FERRARI

