Information sessions offered for end-of-life planning in Coffs Harbour



UNDER the auspices of the National Advance Care Planning Week (18-24 March), Dr Max Brinsmead is heading up a full morning of information sessions around planning for one’s passing.

Taking place on Wednesday 20 March from 9:30am to 12:00 noon in the CWA rooms at 3 Dalley St Coffs Harbour, everyone is welcome to the free, information-focused event.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Let’s face it, anyone can die or experience an accident or event at any time that renders them incapable of making or communicating their preferences,” Dr Max Brinsmead told News Of The Area.

“There are a few things that need to be put in place but also a range of options about which we need to be aware.

“It’s a good idea for everyone’s sake to be prepared.

“The emphasis throughout is a practical demonstration about how to access the resources, services and people that assist in these tasks,” he said.

The aim is to provide information and advice to people of all ages about their choices and options in preparation for the end of life.

“Talking about our end-of-life planning may feel difficult for some.

“In the environment of providing practical support we encourage anyone who may be curious or interested to come along to our welcoming event,” said Max.

Judy Jackson, one of presenters for the Choices in Later Life (ChiLL) event, told NOTA, “I am only too happy to start the conversation for CWA members during National Advance Care Planning Week.

“Advance care planning is an important first step in ensuring a person’s preferences for future care are known and respected.

“Being prepared and having the conversation with loved ones is one of the kindest things you can do, so if you need some prompts and tips, start by reading the Advance Care Planning website page on ‘starting the conversation’.”

Judy said all participants will leave with useful resources to start their preparedness journey.

Session 1 begins the program with a presentation on ‘Being Prepared – Advanced Care Directives, Power of Attorney and Guardianship’.

This is followed by ‘Voluntary Assisted Dying in NSW’ and ‘What is Capacity’ presented by Judy Jackson and Max Brinsmead.

Session 2 covers palliative care, the services available and what happens when you die, presented by Palliative Care Nurse Leesa Hoysted, followed by Heather-Maree Hinton explaining what a death doula is and the services that can be provided.

The closing session looks at choices around funeral planning and celebrations of a life, presented by Civil Celebrant Betsy White.

For more information contact Ros Hopwood, Coffs CWA, at Roshopwood123@gmail.com or phone 0414 764 156.

For more information visit www.advancecareplanning.org.au/understand-advance-care-planning/starting-the-conversation.

By Andrea FERRARI

