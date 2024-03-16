Retired female police officer speaks at Korora VIEW International Women’s Day event



RETIRED NSW Police officer Sue Anne Bytheway was guest speaker at Korora VIEW Club’s International Women’s Day celebration on Tuesday 5 March.

The VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) Club proved the perfect audience for Sue Anne’s stories of her time spent on the force, which spanned more than 30 years, beginning in the early 1970s.



“The variety of work, and sometimes the horror of it, along with some funny anecdotes enthralled and entertained everyone,” Korora VIEW Club President Dianne McLeod told News Of The Area.

“Sue Anne is a very good friend of many years of our Vice President Dana Stokes, who highly recommended her as a suitable speaker for International Women’s Day.

“We are very lucky and very glad that she was able to come and join us.”

Sue Anne joined the NSW Police Force in 1974, attending Redfern Academy before receiving her first posting.

She held badge number 207, being one of the very early females on the force.

The dress code was very strict in the early days.

Women had to wear skirts, gloves and stockings; hair had to be two inches above the collar.

“Females received a stocking allowance and some of the men were disgruntled because they didn’t receive a sock allowance,” she shared.

“Uniforms later changed to culottes (divided skirts) and eventually to trousers in the late 1970s when women were fully integrated into the Police Force.”

Sue Anne received postings in and around Sydney and south NSW, involving work assisting with assaulted women and missing children, escorting juvenile offenders to court and searching female prisoners.

She was also appointed to a task force investigating cheating on poker machines.

“Our members thoroughly enjoyed Sue Anne’s talk and were interested to know how the males received the first females to enter their profession,” said Dianne.

“Some male officers felt unsafe with women around, especially in brawls; however, they were always treated with respect,” said Sue Anne.

Dana Stokes thanked Sue Anne and presented her with a VIEW pen, a pretty posey and a Certificate of Appreciation.

VIEW is a network of around 300 clubs and over 14,000 women throughout Australia.

It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities and develop lasting friendships, all while supporting the work of children’s education charity, The Smith Family.

VIEW is the largest community sponsor of the charity’s Learning for Life program, which provides students with financial, educational and personal support.

Korora VIEW Club meets at the Sawtell RSL Club on the first Tuesday of every month starting at 11am.

“New members are most welcome to come along to enjoy the fun and friendship of our happy group,” said Dianne.

Contact President Dianne McLeod on 0438 035 088, or visit www.view.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI