Karuah coming alive with Christmas events



SEVERAL Christmas events are readying for the holiday period in Karuah, with multiple community groups pitching in.

The Karuah Progress Association’s (KPA) Christmas Lights Competition, in its third year and born of the impacts of lockdowns, is already lighting up the place.



“Karuah’s community pivoted to celebrate the holidays for our kids,” said KPA President Breanna Landwehr.

“New to the competition, the KPA has made over 80 pallet Christmas trees for the community to decorate, for free, and over $1000 in prizes are up for residences and businesses sharing in the festive season.”

The KPA has brought on-board several corporate sponsors to donate prizes including the first prize Wangi Wangi Ferry Dinner Cruise for two (and $100 cash), and prizes from Moonshadow Cruises, Salamander Weber, Bunnings, Scotty’s Cinema, Irukandji Encounters and Karuah RSL.

“Registration ended 10 December, voting runs from 15-30 December online via a link on the KPA Facebook page, or paper forms at the post office, and winners will be announced on 7 January.”

On Sunday, 16 December at 5pm, St Columba Anglican Church will run ‘Carols Under the Gum Tree’, its fourth year outside, even bringing COVID-safe cheer through the pandemic, fielding songs, a live band, and nativity play.

“Kids dress up as angels, wise men, Mary and Joseph, all ages are welcome to participate in the carols,” Minister Allison Williams told NOTA.

“We won a $5000 Council community grant to build a stage, which is currently erecting out the front, and will be used for community afternoons at other times.”

The Karuah RFS brigade is also hosting Santa’s run around town on 23 December, starting at 10:30am at Alice Street.

“We intend to move through Holdom Road, George Street and Peachy Circuit, then Ironbark Estate, and finish at Roundhill Crescent by 11:30am,” Jim Semple, Karuah Rural Fire Brigade Captain said.

“Times are approximate and could change, we will endeavour to do all streets, but due to safety reasons some dead-end streets might be missed.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE