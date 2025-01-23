‘Knitting Nanna’ arrested over lock-on to save region’s koalas



NOT many 75-year-olds are arrested for activism but “Knitting Nanna” Chris Degan fell foul of the long arm of the law for trying to save koalas.

She attached herself to a giant tree-cutting machine in an effort to stop it damaging an area said to be a koala corridor connecting the Bowraville Nature Reserve and the Ganay Nature Reserve.



“Koalas have been moving through these forests for millions of years,” Ms Degan said.

“The logging industry is telling people that koalas and logging live happily side by side, that you can cut down most of the trees that they use as part of their home range and they will live happily ever after.

“Well, that’s a fairytale, one with a very sad ending.”

Ms Degan said she had been sitting outside the Forestry Corporation in Coffs Harbour every Friday morning for two years with other “nannas”.

“But, the continued logging of the forests that Chris Minns promised would be protected, is too much.

“I feel that the strongest thing I can do is to break the law in defence of the environment, because the NSW Government is providing no defence.”

Ms Degan spent her working life in the public service carrying out assessments for the Commonwealth Department of Environment and Heritage, and working for the State Pollution Control Commission and Sydney Water Corporation.

“I’ve been close enough to the action to know that governments consistently fail to protect our natural national heritage, and the destruction of this forest is no exception.

“This forest has been assessed as well and truly worthy of inclusion in the Great Koala National Park (GKNP).

“Why is it still being logged?

“I’m just fed up. That’s why I’m here. I had to at least try.”

Susie Russell, who was the North Coast Environment Council representative on the Community Advisory Panel for the GKNP, said it was outrageous that logging was continuing in the promised park area.

“There is no doubt this forest will be included in the GKNP,” she said.

“You only have to look at the maps to see that this is an important area for koalas.

“It is morally and ethically wrong and a crime against the future of life on this planet for this forest to be logged

in 2025.

“If Chris Minns can’t work that out, he should ask his kids.”

“I see the law and justice as quite separate,” Ms Degan told News Of The Area.

“The law is rigid and unbending, but justice is a continuing struggle for what is right.

“We see laws that allow the destruction of our forests, endangered species and water resources.

“My actions are a struggle for justice.”

By Andrew VIVIAN