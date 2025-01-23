10 Lakeview Crescent, West Haven is on the market with LJ Hooker Laurieton



10 Lakeview Crescent, West Haven



WELCOME to your new home on Lakeview Crescent in the beautiful St Albans Estate located in West Haven!

This charming residence is perfect for couples or anyone looking to downsize without sacrificing comfort.

With three cozy bedrooms fitted with built-in robes and two modern bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of space to relax and enjoy your daily routines.

Enjoy your open plan kitchen overlooking your entertaining space, with ample bench space and storage, you can feel free to indulge in your inner chef!

The established gardens are a true delight, offering a peaceful retreat where you can indulge your love for gardening. Imagine spending your afternoons surrounded by blooming flowers and lush greenery.

The spacious indoor/outdoor entertaining area is ideal for hosting gatherings with friends and family.

Whether it’s a summer barbecue or a cozy winter get-together, this space is designed for year-round enjoyment.

West Haven is known for its tranquil atmosphere and stunning natural beauty.

With direct access to the Queens Lake nature reserve from your backyard, you can take leisurely strolls, spot local koalas, visit Henry Kendall Dog Park, go on family bike rides, or enjoy a weekend picnic by the water.

The location is just five minutes from Laurieton’s CBD and the Lakewood shopping complex, providing convenient access to all the amenities you need.

This home is equipped with eco-friendly features like solar panels and a water tank, helping you live sustainably while saving on utility costs.

The remote garage and workshop offer additional storage or hobby space, perfect for DIY projects or storing outdoor gear.

Experience ultimate convenience with internal access from the garage to your home and your entertainment area.

Adorned with an extra tall and fenced carport, all your recreational vehicles are well taken care of.

West Haven is a vibrant community where neighbors become friends.

Local schools, parks, and community events create a strong sense of belonging, making it an ideal place to call home.

The combination of natural beauty, modern conveniences, and a friendly community makes this property a rare find.

Don’t miss the chance to make this charming property your new home.

It’s more than just a house; it’s a place where you can create lasting memories.

For more information or to book an inspection, contact Wayne Heilman at LJ Hooker Laurieton on 0418 699 080 or wayne.heilman@ljhlaurieton.com.au.

