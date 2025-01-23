The history of Camden Haven Marine Rescue



AS Unit Commander of Marine Rescue Camden Haven, Peter Cameron knows better than anyone the critical role his team plays in keeping the community safe on the water.

It is a role the unit has performed since the mid-1970s, as Cmdr Cameron shares below.



Where it all started

Until early 1975, all major rescues were freely carried out by local professional fishermen using their own trawlers.

Realising it was too much to expect them to give up their livelihoods, a group of eighteen men (including six boat owners), formed what was initially the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol.

The objective was to save lives on the river, estuaries and open water from Port Macquarie to Crowdy Head.

The first executive group comprised President Bob Wells, Vice President John Hardy, Secretary Bob Deards, Treasurer Col Burley, Publicity Officer Bruce Porter and Equipment Officer Keith Powell.

The group performed 40 rescues in their first year.

Donations were urgently needed to purchase a rescue boat and base.

This was partly achieved in August 1977 when the group, now known as the Camden Haven Coast Guard took delivery of a jet boat fitted with a 186 Holden motor purchased from a surf club in the Ballina district for $4000.

At this time, the group was the only one of its kind between Newcastle and Coffs Harbour.

A second rescue boat, a 20ft twin hull Shark Cat with two 135HP Evinrude outboard motors, valued at $10,000, was launched in December 1981 and named J & B Porter.

Jan and Bruce Porter lived in Ocean Drive, North Haven, and owned the service station opposite what is now the Matilda Service Station.

They handled all radio calls during the day and at night from their home. Bruce also towed the older vessels to local boat ramps for rescues until the group obtained their own Land Rover in 1984.

After several sites were discussed, the current base was eventually built on the riverbank at the end of Tunis Street. Hastings Municipal Council provided $10,000 towards construction, with the remainder contributed by the community. This building was officially opened by Ken Reid MLC on 31 January, 1987.

When Bruce Porter passed away in 1988, Jan carried the radio work on her own for a few years, until she sold the garage.

The Shell in Bold Street Laurieton took over the daytime monitoring while the nights (mostly weekend and public holidays) were covered by volunteers in the base – until enough members were recruited to handle all radio calls 24/7.

Spirit of Camden Haven

The group affiliated with the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association and became known as the Camden Haven Sea Rescue Squad. It assisted rescue services up and down the coast and on land. Early in 1989, members realised they could raise sufficient funds to purchase a new boat.

After receiving a grant from the Hastings Council and later taking out an interest free loan, they purchased a third vessel – a new 23ft Shark Cat with two new 175HP Yamaha outboard motors.

The vessel was named the “Spirit of the Camden Haven” as a tribute to all the group’s supporters. By 1989, the Squad was well-established and recognised as one of the most progressive of its type in the area.

In 2003, a new 8.2m Noosa Cat was built at a cost of $170,000.

This was possible through grants from Waterways and Regional Solutions, the sale of the Shark Cat, and the unit’s own funds.

It was also named “Spirit of the Camden Haven” and was fitted with radar, GPS, a sounder, UHF and VHF, and 27 Meg Radios.

It was powered by two oil injected 200HP Yamaha outboard motors.

To overcome an expected rise in costs, the unit had the boat built a year earlier through the support of major sponsor the North Haven Bowling and Recreation Club (now, Club North Haven).

Its loan of $60,000 was paid back on receipt

of the next Waterways grant. Without the assistance of Club North Haven and other businesses in the area, it would be very difficult for the unit to operate to the extent it does.

In January 2010, the unit joined Marine Rescue NSW and is now known as Marine Rescue Camden Haven (MRCH). Marine Rescue NSW draws together highly trained people from three existing volunteer marine rescue organisations – Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association (AVCGA), the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol (RVCP), and the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA). It provides improved coordination of searches and rescues, radio communications, and safety education for the boating community.

Community support

In July 2013, MRCH extended the western side of the base by two metres in preparation for a new 10.3m “Naiad” rescue vessel.

The extensions also increased the internal training room and downstairs area, making it more suitable and comfortable for members to carry out their duties.

Early in February 2014, the Noosacat was sold (it is now used for fishing charters at Port Stephens) and on the 26th of that month, the Naiad was delivered by sea from Yamba where it was built.

Now in full operation in the Camden Haven, the vessel was commissioned on 7 June 2014, and named “Spirit of Camden Haven 11”.

In October 2017, the unit added a second vessel, a 4.2m Zodiac Rhib, to look after the river and two lakes. This smaller rescue vessel, Camden Haven 10, is capable of getting into these shallow areas when required.

Just a ‘thank you’

Through the years, the unit has attended hundreds of incidents representing many thousands of hours.

There have also been countless hours raising the funds necessary to stay operational.

Many boaters owe their lives to the unit’s members, who ask for nothing more than a “thank you” for their efforts and the continued support of our community.