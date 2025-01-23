Tea Gardens Public School’s 2024 High Achievers



HIGH achievers at Tea Gardens Public School were recognised and awarded for their efforts at the school’s presentation day, held at the end of the 2024 school year.

Principal Mark Clemson also reflected on the year’s highlights and external validation.



“[During] 2024, we once again demonstrated our commitment to excellence, overcoming challenges and achieving milestones that enrich the learning experiences and outcomes for our students,” he said.

“The external validation process supports excellence in NSW public schools by grounding school improvement in rigorous self-assessment and analysis of student outcomes, teaching quality, and leadership practices.”

“Across the domains of Learning, Teaching, and Leading, Tea Gardens Public School was validated in four elements as “Sustaining” and “Growing” and in an outstanding ten elements as the “Excelling” stage.

“This incredible achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire school community.”

The TGPS focus on academic achievement has seen continued growth in reading and numeracy (as seen in the book creators recently featured in NOTA), which builds a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success.

Principal Clemson also commented on the school’s unwavering emphasis on attendance, student engagement, wellbeing, and behaviour, driving sustained progress in critical areas, and the focus on strengthening “staff capacity” to enable evidence-based, student-centred teaching practices.

“We believe that great schools are built by empowering great leaders, and we are proud to be a school that develops leaders who inspire, innovate, and make a meaningful difference in every community they serve.

“We also take immense pride in fostering a school culture that is inclusive and equitable.

“In 2024, we continued to ensure that every student, regardless of their background, culture, or abilities, had access to meaningful and transformative learning opportunities.

“Our collaboration with the local Youyoong AECG (Aboriginal Education Consultative Group) is instrumental in addressing the needs of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, particularly in raising attendance and achievement levels.

“A heartfelt thank you to our parent body and the P&C for their ongoing support of our school programs and initiatives – your dedication and partnership are vital to our continued success.”

The focus on student leadership was evident in the major awards going to members of the student government body.

Kora Constantino, the “2024 Prime Minister”, received the Mowbray Leadership Award, Stage 3 Public Speaking Champion and Dux of the School.

“I was very proud of myself and proud that all the effort I have put in this year has been recognised,” Kora said.

“I was also very happy for everyone else who received an award as we have a lot of students who put in effort in sporting, citizenship and classroom work all year, so it is nice to see it pay off.”

Ebony Hestelow, the “2024 Deputy Prime Minister” received the School Citizenship Award, saying, “Being a good citizen of our school means helping others and working as part of our school team wherever I can.”

Pippa Bradley, the 2024 “Vice President of the Jnr AECG” was awarded Outstanding Indigenous Participation and received a class-based award for Personal Growth and Success.

“I have enjoyed working as part of the Junior AECG this year and plan to continue my participation in culture when I move to high school. I always remember my favourite quote, to never give up, and always try harder to be my best self and to make my parents and teachers proud.”

Ivy-Pearl Carter-Hughes, the “2024 Minister for Sport and Recreation” and Secretary of the Junior AECG was awarded the prestigious Young Mr Martin Award, which recognises an all-rounder who actively supports the school and is committed to fulfilling their role with dedication.

“I am proud to receive the award and a bit shocked that it was me. I know that this is a really important award for our school and am happy that I got it,” Ivy-Pearl said after the presentation by Principal, Mr Daryl Martin.

Grace Charbel was announced as “2025 Prime Minister” at the Presentation Day.

“This is something I have always wanted to be and I worked hard to write my speech and learn about the role so that I am ready to be the best Prime Minister for our school that I can be.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

