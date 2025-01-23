Trash and treasure sale to be held at Tea Gardens Baptist



LOCALS and visitors alike are encouraged to grab a bargain at the Tea Gardens Baptist Church’s ‘Trash and Treasure’ sale on Saturday, 25 January.

A plethora of stalls will be set up at the Myall Street church from 8:30am to 12noon.

“There will be something for everyone, including jewellery, old records, toys, tools, crafts, bicycles , appliances, plants, guitars and bric-a-brac etc,” said the church’s Sue Roberts.

Everything must go on the day, with all proceeds supporting the church’s mission.

“Whilst there, enjoy the free morning tea,” Sue said.

There are still vacancies if you would like to participate as a stall holder.

Ring Sue on 0403 233 000 to book a site, or for any enquiries.

“Do come and grab that treasure you have been wanting, or have a relax and chat at morning tea,” said Sue.