Tea Gardens Lions roaring start to 2025



LIONS Club of Tea Gardens members are kicking off the year with a full plate of projects, including the annual Australia Day BBQ Breakfast on Moira Parade (8am Sunday, 26 January).

The annual event, now more than 20 years in the running, will feature the Lions’ famous bacon and egg rolls, live entertainment, games, and the flag-raising, all going well with the weather.



The Lions are one of the more proactive community service groups, with a long local and international history.

“We are in the midst of working out the logistics and practicalities of an off-leash dog area, just behind Providence Bay Park, near Bennetts Beach in Hawks Nest,” TG Lions President Amanda Sykes told News Of The Area.

“MidCoast Council has this project in their 2023-35 Open Space and Recreation Strategy document, slated to be completed in the short term (1-3 years), however they are happy to hand the project over to Lions,” Ms Sykes said.

“The aim of this project is threefold.

“First, to provide a space where dogs can run free, play with other dogs and have some fun with agility equipment and a sand pit.

“Second, to provide a place where owners have peace of mind knowing their dogs cannot run away when off their leash as well as provide a social outing for themselves.

“Third: to provide a space where people with mobility issues can take their dogs without having to navigate their way along sand and unstable surfaces.

“We also seek to safely separate the dogs that are more exuberant or large from the smaller and more timid canine friends.”

There are existing areas along the greater stretches of Bennetts Beach, north of the main patrolled area, but mobility issues can cause many dog-owners to miss out on accessing such locations.

The Lions club is also looking into grant applications to make the project happen, and is consulting with local tradesmen and landscapers, as well as the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

