Letter to the Editor: Have cash? Use it! Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 8, 2024 DEAR News Of The Area, MANY thanks to Theo Hazelgrove of Community at 3 for his letter in last week’s newspaper reminding us of the importance of supporting local business. I have another thought that some of you may want to embrace. Each month I go to the bank and get cash. I put a certain amount in my wallet and when I purchase something at a local business, l use the cash rather than a credit card. I’m sure you already know that businesses have to pay their bank a percentage of the sale if a credit card is used. Especially if other customers are within hearing distance, I say something like, “I am paying you in cash because I don’t want a local business to have to pay a bank in order to do business with me.” This is especially important with rising rents, insurance, employee wages and so many other increasing monetary burdens. I asked a local shop owner approximately how much he paid to his bank each month in order to have a credit card facility and was shocked when he told me he pays about $2000 dollars a month. A typical purchase at his shop would probably be between $5 and $20 per customer. I ask you to consider having cash available and when you get that coffee, lunch or other product at a local business, use it! Local business means local money, so important to our community. Regards, Maggie ADKINS, Upsalls Creek.