Letter to the Editor: Have cash? Use it!



DEAR News Of The Area,

MANY thanks to Theo Hazelgrove of Community at 3 for his letter in last week’s newspaper reminding us of the importance of supporting local business.

I have another thought that some of you may want to embrace.

Each month I go to the bank and get cash.

I put a certain amount in my wallet and when I purchase something at a local business, l use the cash rather than a credit card.

I’m sure you already know that businesses have to pay their bank a percentage of the sale if a credit card is used.

Especially if other customers are within hearing distance, I say something like, “I am paying you in cash because I don’t want a local business to have to pay a bank in order to do business with me.”

This is especially important with rising rents, insurance, employee wages and so many other increasing monetary burdens.

I asked a local shop owner approximately how much he paid to his bank each month in order to have a credit card facility and was shocked when he told me he pays about $2000 dollars a month.

A typical purchase at his shop would probably be between $5 and $20 per customer.

I ask you to consider having cash available and when you get that coffee, lunch or other product at a local business, use it!

Local business means local money, so important to our community.

Regards,

Maggie ADKINS,

Upsalls Creek.