Hooked on the Camden Haven





PARTS of the Mid North Coast have been grappling with a natural phenomenon this week as beaches of the region were inundated with a vibrant, yet problematic, red algae bloom.

Known locally as “red weed”, this algae, when washed ashore, undergoes a decomposition process that can release unpleasant odours.



Despite its temporary inconvenience, it’s crucial to remember that algae plays a vital role in marine ecosystems.

Fishing in the Camden Haven region this week has been a mixed bag.

While a few tailor have been spotted around the Laurieton headlands, the fishing has been inconsistent. Luderick and bream, however, have been more reliable, with Bonny Hills and Crowdy headlands proving to be productive spots.

Offshore fishing has been unpredictable, as is typical for this time of year, due to unsettled weather and ocean currents.

Closer to shore, anglers have been catching some nice snapper and a variety of other reef fish. The Laurieton FAD has intermittently produced a few mahi mahi and is expected to improve as warmer currents move south.

On the game fishing scene, a few marlin have been sighted offshore, with hopes for increased activity further north as the inshore black marlin season begins.

While the coastal landscape has been marked by this natural occurrence, the fishing scene has continued to offer excitement for anglers.

In the Hastings River, the recent drop in water temperature to around 18 degrees hasn’t deterred dedicated fishers.

Bream have been particularly cooperative around the breakwalls and local wharfs.

The local headlands have also yielded decent bream and tailor, along with great catches at Point Plomer of drummer and luderick.

The offshore scene was quiet over the weekend with unfavourable weather conditions but those who headed out during the week have encountered a variety of reef fish, including snapper and pearl perch.

Local FADs have been a hot spot for anglers targeting mahi mahi.

Using live bait, anglers have been enjoying excellent catches and plenty of exciting action.

Further north in the Macleay region, the fishing scene has been equally promising. Inshore reefs have been productive for snapper and pearl perch, while mahi mahi have been found in deeper waters off South West Rocks and Hat Head. Kingfish have been spotted around Fish Rock and on the deeper reefs off Crescent Head.

An early push of spotted mackerel has excited angler with the reefs off Grassy being a popular spot. Beach fishing has seen a surge in bream activity, especially in the northern areas like Horseshoe Bay, Goolawah Beach, and Big Hill.

Fresh worms, squid, and prawns have proven to be effective baits.

In the Macleay River, flathead fishing has remained excellent, and whiting numbers have shown signs of improvement, with some solid fish being caught near Jerseyville.

As we look ahead to the summer months, the long-term forecast suggests a potential easing of the consistent winds that have characterised recent times.

This improved weather outlook offers hope for more favourable fishing conditions and increased opportunities for anglers to explore the region’s diverse fishing grounds.

By Kate SHELTON