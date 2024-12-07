Frank Partridge VC Memorial Scholarship now open for applications



STUDENTS in the Nambucca Valley have a unique opportunity to receive financial support for their senior schooling through the Frank Partridge VC Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship, administered by Nambucca Valley Council with support from its National Celebration Day Committee, honours the legacy of Frank Partridge VC, a Nambucca Valley man who became the youngest Australian to receive the Victoria Cross during World War II.



The scholarship was established in 2003 with a $10,000 Trust Fund provided by the then Nambucca Shire Council.

Initially administered by the Macksville Country Women’s Association, management of the program transitioned to Nambucca Valley Council in 2013.

This year, two scholarships will be awarded to students currently in Year 10 or Year 11, who plan to continue their education into Years 11 and 12 in 2025.

To be eligible, applicants must reside in the Nambucca Valley but can attend any school of their choice.

The scholarship funds are to be used for essential educational expenses such as books, uniforms, or school fees.

Funds cannot be allocated to school excursions or other extracurricular activities.

Applicants must complete a nomination form that outlines contributions to school and community citizenship activities, a personal statement supporting their application, supporting statements from relevant individuals (optional), a section completed by their school principal, and a copy of their half-yearly school report.

All applications must be submitted by 4:00 pm on Friday, 13 December 2024.

For more information or to obtain a nomination form, contact Kelly Pacey, Executive Assistant to the General Manager of Nambucca Valley Council on 6568 0287 or email council@nambucca.nsw.gov.au.

