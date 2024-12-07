Coffs Harbour to Canberra flights to resume next month



SEASONAL flights between Coffs Harbour and Canberra will return next month.

Link Airways will begin operating the twice weekly seasonal service on 23 January 2025 until the end of April 2025.



“The recommencement of Link Airways seasonal services between Coffs Harbour and Canberra will create more choice for our community and add more capacity into the region,” said Coffs Harbour Airport General Manager Frank Mondello.

“The direct service will give locals the opportunity to fly direct and explore Canberra’s wonderful historic museums and galleries, while giving Canberrans the chance to explore the incredible Coffs Coast.”

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said the return of the service was a “win-win for Coffs Coasters and Canberrans”.

“Our sweeping unspoiled beaches, relaxed lifestyle and lush rainforests are the perfect foil to the ‘Bush Capital’ offerings.”

The previous success of the route, initially launched in September 2022, gives the airline confidence that travellers will “once again embrace the convenience of these direct flights”, said Jeff Boyd, Link’s Manager of Network Strategy.

“It will also create a new convenient connection for travellers through Link Airway’s codeshare partnerships with Virgin Australia, providing great connectivity thanks to Virgin Australia’s expansive route network.”