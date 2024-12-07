The free 2025 Legal Topics For Seniors Diary is back



HANDY, helpful and practical, the free 2025 Legal Topics For Seniors Diary is available now at Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh’s electorate office.

A favourite year after year, the Legal Topics For Seniors Diary is a free legal information resource produced for seniors by Legal Aid NSW.



It contains important information about a wide range of legal issues including driving and fines, disputes between neighbours, wills and planning ahead, and elder abuse.

Mr Singh said he has only a limited number of the free diaries available, so he encourages Coffs Coast seniors to pop in to his office at 1/9 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour, to collect one.

“The information… helps our seniors to understand their rights, and details where they can access advice and support,” Mr Singh said.

The diary provides simple yet effective tips to help seniors stay up to date, speaking directly to them with topics and information to help them know when to take action on certain matters, or even act as a prompt to help them keep their affairs in order.

“Many people rely on paper diaries to organise their lives, especially those who feel uncomfortable with digital technology.

“Many people also prefer writing down their appointments.”

The diary is also available from Legal Aid NSW offices, libraries, some community legal centres, and online at legalaid.nsw.gov.au/ways-to-get-help/publications-and-resources.

By Andrea FERRARI