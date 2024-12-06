Letter to the Editor: Stupidity at its finest



DEAR News Of The Area,

WELL the silly season has arrived and I don’t mean Christmas.

I refer to the insane happenings of last week and the total idiocy behind them.

First we have the story of a very happy magpie living with his loving family with all the freedom he wants.

Having just been returned from 45 days captured in a cage, an anonymous group of wildlife carers now want to challenge the decision of DESI in the Supreme court to ensure that said magpie can spend his life in a cage away from those who love him.

Total insanity and the anonymous group do not send a positive message about wildlife carers.

Then we have a senator, paid $250,000 plus expenses a year, tax payer funded, who deems it her right to trespass into the Senate and hurl her abusive comments and offensive gestures.

She shows no dignity or respect to the Australian people but will put out her hand to accept the King’s shilling.

Should any Australian display such vitriol and act like a petulant child in this way at their place of work no doubt they would be sacked on the spot.

She does not deserve her place in the Senate and should be permanently removed with no entitlements.

Then we have a convicted killer serving 16 years in prison, tax payer funded, who wants to go for IVF in order to have a child .

This child will spend five years in prison, tax payer funded, then released to be raised by the outside world.

The killer did say her Mother would raise her until release but the Grandmother has since said this will not happen.

Totally insanity and certainly not in the best interest of any child.

Perhaps with the plethora of MPs and lawmakers we could create a Minister for Efficiency and Common Sense, but then that would be a hard task to staff.

Something has to be done ASAP as it would appear that the inmates are running the asylum.

With regards,

Keith SNEDING,

Coffs Harbour.