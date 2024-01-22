Lowanna and Ulong community celebrates life of Eric Manko



AN outpouring of deep affection and memories were shared by the Lowanna and Ulong village communities at the funeral of Eric Manko.

Aged 94, Eric passed at 11:30pm on December 31, 2023.



The funeral was held on Eric’s lawn at home in Lowanna.

Rebecca Donnelly, a close, long-time family friend from Lowanna, shared Eric’s story with News Of The Area on behalf of the grieving mountain community.

Eric was born in Puppen in 1929, in the former Prussia, now Poland.

Living through World War II in Germany, he lost his father in the war and saw his grandmother killed by Russian soldiers.

Eric married Klare and they welcomed two beautiful children, Peter and Regina.

Seeking a move away from Germany, Eric first applied to go to Canada, however his mother found the application papers and ripped them up.

The family was then approved for a move to Australia, arriving at Bonegilla, Albury in 1957.

Eric quickly accepted a job in Ulong, and after a number of other roles, eventually went on to work at the Pilks Pine Saw Mill in Lowanna, where he made many happy memories.

Knowledge of the English language was limited for Eric during his early days in Ulong, but he quickly worked out that the F word did not, in fact, mean ‘thank you’.

Eric made many friends throughout his long lifetime in the mountain villages, enjoying playing pool, dancing and playing his harmonica and accordion at the Ulong Ex-Services Club.

Horses were always a major part of his life, as was his passion for the sport of polocrosse.

The community has lost a part of its history with Eric’s passing.

By Andrea FERRARI