Macksville Country Club Golf

SATURDAYS Multiplier event sponsored by Tony and Sue Adams was the first competition on the modified ( 3x 6 hole ) format while course renovations are are in progress.

Multipliers test friendships as stableford points on each hole are multiplied for a team score . If one of the partners is having an off day it doesn’t matter how well his/her partner is playing the resulting score is a “don’t ask ” .

Winners on the day were the pairing of Jim Wilkes and Steve Hosking. Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Geoff O’Grady (A ) and John Summerville (B) with no C graders able to hit the green.

In the Mid Week Competition former greenkeeper Todd Bartlett came in one point ahead of runner up Greg Hogan .

Helen Ferrero is back on top with Lorraine King runner up in the modified 12hole ladies Stableford event.

By Max TURNER