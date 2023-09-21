Scotts Head Sharks under 12s take out Grand Final win

THE Scotts Head Sharks Soccer Club under 12s are the North Coast Football Zone division 2 Grand Final winners after a resounding 5-1 victory over the Bellingen Blitz on Sunday at the C.ex International Stadium.

Arlo Pankhurst and Kadek Dwinada both got on the score sheet, while Ty Munro bagged a double.

An own goal rounded out the scoring for the Sharks.

“It was a hot day but the team went above and beyond, keeping their composure and played like a real team, supporting each other and ultimately coming away with a much deserved win in their own style.

“I am so proud of my wild bunch!” Sharks coach Michael Gardoni said.

The young Sharks side also topped the competition during the regular season, winning fourteen of their sixteen games and only losing once.

They progressed to the Grand Final by once again toppling Bellingen, this time with a 4-0 scoreline.

It was a fantastic season of progression for the young players, having started their season with their only loss of the campaign, a 5-4 defeat to eventual Grand Final challengers, the Bellingen Blitz.

A side with undoubted attacking flair, the Scotts Head players regularly won matches by margins of five-plus goals.

Notably, in late July, the Sharks recorded a 10-0 win over the Sawtell Spirit.