Nambucca Valley Bridge Club News

RESULTS for week ending: Saturday 16th September.

News: Twelve Beginners graduated after 6 weeks of lessons conducted by Linda Siford and Barbara Lott from 18 July to 22 August (9 new and 3 repeats). Students are now half way through 6 weeks of Supervised Play sessions.

The Intermediate course of 8 lessons will start with Mike Siford on Tuesday 10th October.

Monday: 11th.Twenty players for a five-table Mitchell event won at North/South by Phil Booth & Rob Marshall with 62.5 percent. Runners-up, Noreen Cork & Helen Rowsell with 58 percent. East/West winners with 66.5 percent Paula Guthrie & Margaret Sullivan. Runners-up with 54 percent, Libby Knight & Leonie Harrison.

Tuesday: 12th. Ten players tonight won in style by Caitlin McRae & Rob Marshall with a great score of 75 percent. Runners-up with 62.5 percent Paula Guthrie & Maureen Cowan.

Wednesday: 13th. Richard is back from a good performance with partner Lyndall at the Port Macquarie Congress having vanquished several dragons and finished well above their ranking. Seventeen players took part in an interesting presentation by Kent Taylor on two over one during the “improve your Bridge” session.

Thursday: Twenty -two players contested a share-relay event. North/South winners with 55.7 percent Joanna Halioris & Richard Levy. Joint runners-up with 50.5 percent Linda Siford & Barbara Lott with Leonie Harrison & Sandy Ellis. East/ West winners with 63.1 percent, Merita Pailthorpe & Barry Butler. Runners-up with 58.1 percent Colin Tolley & Mike Siford.

Saturday: 16th. Six tables for the regular Saturday event that incorporated the final day of the club championships. Club Champions for 2023 are Mike Siford and Kent Taylor. The under 100 mps division was won by Sandy Ellis & Barbara Maranik. Congratulations to both those partnerships. The regular Saturday event was won by Noreen Cork & Helen Rowsell with 63.75 percent. Runners-up with 57.9 percent Lynne & John Slade.

Urunga: Wednesday 13th. Twenty-two players participated today. North/South winners with 64.5 percent Judy Bartley & Bev Oldfield. Runners-up with 59.9 percent Glen Hallett & Phil Booth. East/West winners with 57.5 percent, Judie Holliday & Elizabeth Pellow. Runners-up with 53.7 percent Janet Dyson & Rob Marshall.

By John SLADE