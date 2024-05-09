The Solos Network brings 300 motorhomes to Macksville



THE Nambucca Valley has played host to a substantial congregation of motorhome enthusiasts as nearly 300 members of the Solos Network, a special interest group of the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA), descended upon Macksville Showgrounds for a week-long rally from Monday 29 April to Monday 6 May.

Throughout the week, a bus ferried participants from the Showgrounds to town, allowing them to indulge in shopping, dining, and all that Macksville has to offer.



Embracing the ethos of supporting local businesses, members filled up their fuel tanks and pantries locally, injecting some very welcome funds into the community.

“Our spend was $91,700 which includes Showgrounds fees, catering and entertainment for our two formal dinners, tours, a daily minibus to town, Lions’ daily onsite food, spending in town including dining out, food shopping and fuel, vehicle servicing, clothes shopping and op-shops,” Dorian Marsland-Smith, the Solos Network PR and Media Officer told News Of The Area.

The Solos Network has members from all over Australia who stay connected through a private Facebook group and a quarterly newsletter.

They have a policy of ‘One person, one vehicle’ with the network specifically established to support solo travelers, some who may have a partner who can no longer travel, are bereaved, or traveling solo for any reason.

“The network provides a safe place to make friends with a similar interest in road travel and each year we hold two rallies to bring members together for a week of skill sharing, camaraderie and fun,” Dorian added.

News Of The Area spoke to numerous members of the Solo Network who unanimously declared the Macksville event a success.

Activities conducted at the Macksville Showgrounds over the period included line dancing, rock and roll classes, disc bowls, meditation sessions, ukulele lessons, card competitions, and craft workshops.

The social highlight of the rally was an evening that embraced the theme of ‘Hollywood Stars’, with participants donning extravagant outfits sourced from local op-shops.

The visitors were highly complementary about the welcome received in the Nambucca Valley and many made special mention of the catering provided by the Lions Clubs of Macksville and Nambucca Heads.

“We have nearly 900 members nationally who travel alone, with most of our members being retirees and to have nearly 300 of them come to Macksville has set the benchmark for our next rally in Penola, SA from 11-18 October,” Dorian concluded.

You can find out more about the Solos Network at www.solosnetwork.net.

By Mick BIRTLES

