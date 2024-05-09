Red Cross and Lions unite to enhance facilities at the Nambucca Heads Library



A COLLABORATION between the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads and the Red Cross has resulted in the purchase of a new computer for public use at the Nambucca Heads Library.

Last year, the Nambucca Valley Red Cross received a generous donation of $500 from the Lions Club.



In alignment with the Red Cross’ commitment to community welfare, branch members made a decision to utilise the donation to facilitate the purchase of a much-needed computer for the Nambucca Heads Library.

When the Lions were made aware of this they decided to partner with the Red Cross and ultimately the full cost of the computer, approximately $2000, was covered by the two organisations.

“The library serves as a hub for learning, connectivity, and community engagement and this computer will be used by those who don’t have one at home to stay in contact with loved ones, write applications and conduct research for educational pursuits,” Senior Librarian Wes McQuillan told News Of The Area.

“The value that the community will get from this asset far exceeds its dollar value and we are very grateful to the Red Cross and the Lions for their generosity.”

In recent years the Nambucca Heads Library has undergone extensive renovations and a number of significant improvements to the services they provide and this computer will serve to enhance the existing facilities at the Library even further.

By Mick BIRTLES