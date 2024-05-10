241e Englands Road, North Boambee Valley is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 241e Englands Road, North Boambee Valley

Auction on-site: Thursday 23 May at 4pm.

Beds 6, Bath 5, Car 6

Land size: 11.470 ha

NESTLED on over eleven hectares of picturesque rural landscape, this stunning rural home offers a lifestyle of luxury and tranquility.

Perched high with breathtaking views of the hinterland and the Pacific Ocean, this property is a true haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat.

Even before arrival, you are greeted by the large, covered verandas that wrap around two sides of the home, clearly visible on the drive to the house.

These verandas provide the perfect platform to admire the mesmerizing vista that is straight out of a ‘Better Homes and Gardens’ magazine.

The architectural design of the house showcases impeccable attention to detail and a welcoming coastal colour palette that adds to the charm of this rural oasis.

Designed with the large family in mind, this home offers flexibility in its floor plan.

It can be utilized as a spacious six-bedroom residence with a home office, or it can be sectioned off to provide a main dwelling of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a home office, along with a separate three-bedroom dwelling with two bathrooms.

The main living area is a sight to behold, featuring architectural angled ceilings and expansive stacker doors that seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor living spaces. These doors also cavity slide inside the walls of the home creating an almost frame like aspect to the amazing views.

Although the area is large, the temperature can be regulated all year around with both air conditioning and a slow combustion wood heater.

The kitchen is a chef’s delight with top-of-the-line appliances, high benchtops for ease of comfort of use, and ample space for culinary creations.

The rural aspect is never lost, as you can enjoy stunning views while preparing meals or relaxing in the living area.

The flow of the house makes it the ideal entertainer for either an intimate or extravagant dinner party utilising the fantastic inside and outside spaces.

The master suite is an airconditioned, luxurious retreat flooded with natural light, offering a spacious walk-in robe, a lavish ensuite with a Japanese-style bathtub, double vanity bowls, a walk-in shower cubicle and exquisite tiling.

The attention to detail continues throughout the home, with two additional bedrooms, a well-appointed bathroom, and something that is rarely thought of in modern houses: a large functional laundry with plenty of space for sorting and folding, as well as a large indoor drying space.

Designed with future mobility needs in mind, the home provides easy wheelchair access throughout.

The second part of the dwelling mirrors the same level of sophistication, with a main bedroom complete with an all abilities bathroom and walk-in robe.

This secondary dwelling also boasts a living area with slow combustion wood heater and air conditioning plus kitchenette.

There is a separate dining area, an additional bedroom or study as well as a full bathroom.

Also running off the living area is a large bedroom which could also be used for many purposes.

This secondary dwelling also has its own large veranda with ramp access to the main dwelling balcony, allowing you to soak in the stunning hinterland views.

Outside, the property offers ample parking space, a lock-up garage with remote door, and a tandem carport for convenience.

The property also has generous parking.

One of the most desirable features of this property is that it is completely ‘off the grid’, boasting its own water supply, septic management and electricity with a solar array with battery storage which even has a diesel generator programmed to assist when required.

In the event that you still haven’t got enough accommodations for guests, there is a terraced area above the home ideal for caravans, camper vans, or camping, complete with power and water access and a tasteful stand-alone bathroom complete with shower, basin and toilet, plus an outdoor shower.

Not only that but there is also a wastewater dump point.

Located just minutes away from essential amenities such as hospitals, the airport, educational facilities, and shopping centres, this property offers the perfect blend of privacy and convenience.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this exceptional rural retreat.

Inspections are by appointment, and the auction is expected to see bids in the range of $2,400,000 – $2,500,000.

Embrace a lifestyle of sophistication and tranquility in this stunning rural home set on over eleven hectares of picturesque landscape.

Agents: Chris Hines 0439 667 719 and Kim McGinty 0432 953 796.

