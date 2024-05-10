NSW Governor lays ANZAC wreath at Woolgoolga Retirement Village



THE WOOLGOOLGA RSL sub-Branch hosted NSW Governor Margaret Beazley and her husband Dennis Wilson at a special pre-Anzac Day service at the Woolgoolga Retirement Village.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was also in attendance.



This was the first time the Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch has been able to conduct a pre-Anzac Day commemorative service at the Retirement Village since COVID-19 restrictions prohibited larger gatherings and ceremonial occasions several years ago.

Ms Beazley and Mr Wilson, who laid wreaths at the service, both have strong connections with the RSL.

Ms Beazley is a Patron of the RSL NSW Branch, while Mr Wilson is a Patron of the RSL NSW Branch Central Council of Auxiliaries.

Senior Minister Reverend Simon Reeve and the retirement village’s Chaplain, Deacon Pam Stone, both from Northern Beaches Anglicans, conducted the service with Colonel Bob Breen OAM (Retd), President of the Woolgoolga RSL sub-Branch.

““It was the first time Her Excellency and Mr Wilson had conducted a Vice Regal event in Woolgoolga,” Mr Breen told News Of The Area.

“Everyone greatly appreciated meeting Her Excellency and Mr Wilson and attending their own customised home-based Anzac Day service.

“The congregation at the LifeHouse Church (Northern Beaches Campus) provided a delicious morning tea featuring Brenda’s scones, Jo’s tarts, Jenny’s peach slices and Eva’s heart-shaped sponge cake.

“Retirement Village staff, several of whom volunteered their time to support the event on a Saturday morning, made a special effort to assemble as many residents as possible from their rooms into the main recreation room for the service.

“Visitors were impressed with the kindness and care of staff members for residents,” said Mr Breen.

The service was also the first time the Northern Beaches Anglicans and Plantations Village choirs had combined to perform at the Retirement Village, setting the stage for future collaborations.

By Andrea FERRARI

