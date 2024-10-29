Margaret’s Mission: bringing heart to Dungog through volunteering



MARGARET Flannery is the epitome of small-town commitment.

Growing up in nearby Brookfield, Margaret moved to Dungog with her husband shortly after they married, building a life deeply rooted in community.



The couple celebrates a milestone wedding anniversary this December, marking half a century together.

While Margaret’s husband enjoys retirement, Margaret’s days are filled with volunteer work.

She’s a familiar face at Dungog High School’s P&C, the Anglican Church Op Shop, and the Dungog Visitor Information Centre, as well as serving as secretary of the James Theatre Management Committee.

Additionally, Margaret’s a driving force behind the annual Dungog Tea Party, an event she co-organises with Erika Seck and Pauline Cambourne to attract visitors and support local businesses.

This event holds special significance for her, as it was the first opportunity, post-Covid, to reconnect with the community.

“The Dungog Tea Party was a wonderful way to get back to people that wanted to actively be part of the community,” Margaret says. “People just want to chat sometimes, and we’re there to do that.”

Her dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Margaret was recently nominated for the NSW Volunteer of the Year Award, and she has previously been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her contributions.

“It was a lovely honour and very humbling,” said Margaret, grateful for the connections that her volunteering allows her to make.

Margaret’s connection to Dungog is personal.

Her parents, who recently celebrated their seventy-fifth wedding anniversary, were active volunteers and instilled in her a love for helping others.

Margaret recalls her granddaughter’s awe during school holiday visits, marvelling at how, “Grandma knows everyone”.

Margaret sees these connections as the heart of small-town life.

“If we were all helping each other with a smile and a helping hand, what a wonderful world we’d have.”

Her charm while talking to newcomers at the Dungog Visitor Information Centre, has even convinced some to make Dungog their home.

By Shannon BENTON