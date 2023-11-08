Marine Drive mural needs weatherproof house paint donations

NEITHER rain, nor the beating down of the summer sun, have wavered the resolve of the venerated volunteer artists of the Myall River Art Walk Group (MRAWG), whose ongoing efforts upon the Marine Drive mural across from the Tea Gardens Police Station outlast the recent mercurial weather.

As work continues, the artists are putting out the call for any unused house paint donations.



“Specifically, outdoor, solar-proof paint, such as Weathertex or Solar Gard, in matte or satin finishes are what we need more of,” Jeanette Hart and Chez Rands detailed.

“This is so the paint stays on the outdoor surfaces.”

The mural has taken grand strides towards its ultimate realisation, with a squadron of pelicans already mounted upon the ‘Myall Blue’ walls, the big birds ubiquitously synonymous with the Myall River and rightly so depicted.

Local artists Jeanette Hart and Chez Rands regularly brandish their brushes, striking life into more faithful representations of local flora and fauna.

The ladies toilet block nears completion, now sporting a big, beautiful image of a banksia tree, festooned with flowers and resident feeding Yellow-Tailed Black Cockatoos, the quieter, laid-back cousins of Sydney’s screechers.

The Yellow-Tails are local favourites, for their carefree flight symbolises a better lifestyle, and their sweet background calls are pleasant reminders of where we are why most of us choose to live here.

“We’ve actually been visiting local spots, like the bush along Mirreen Street, to refer to the flora for the details, which makes gets the Banksias better,” Ms Rands said.

Advice was proffered by members of the MRAWG, as well as Auntie Fran and Uncle Denis from the Worimi Aboriginal Reference Group, which has been closely associated with the mural’s design and inception.

“We can appreciate the value of fresh perspectives from interested people and artists,” Chez explained.

An independent observance noted that some kind of weather protection for the volunteer artists would also be nice.

By Thomas O’KEEFE