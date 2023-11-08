Myall U3A celebrates long-time members

THE MYALL University of the Third Age (MU3A) in Tea Gardens keeps members interested, as expounded by two long-time members, Warwick and Ronnie Nichols, whose MU3A story was shared with NOTA as part of the group’s 30th anniversary commemorations.

“‘Word-of-mouth’ is the best advertisement, as two enthusiastic members, John and Margaret Russell, introduced Ronnie and Warwick to MU3A in 2008,” MU3A Publicity Officer Annie Rutter told NOTA.



“Clearly, the Russells’ enthusiasm paid off as the Nichols are still dedicated members and active contributors today, fifteen years later!” Annie said.

“It’s the people we came to know, and we also enjoy keeping active and honouring the central theme of our U3A – I love to inform, entertain and educate,” Ronnie explained.

The Nichols’ contributions to MU3A have been impressive, both serving on Committee for extended periods, Ronnie as Secretary for three years, Treasurer for three more, while Warwick gave almost twelve years, three as President, then as Publicity Officer, which, Warwick declared, “was onerous, but absolutely necessary”.

“Of equal importance is Warwick’s years of technical/computer assistance on presentation days or preparations – good on you Warwick, we’d be lost without your expert assistance!” Ms Rutter added.

“My most rewarding MU3A role is facilitating discussion sessions which we hold approximately four times a year as part of our Friday Presentations,” said Warwick.

“We had a lot of fun accommodating musicians from the NSW Conservatorium.”

“I’m all about ‘Friday Presentations’, mostly Science and Environmental presentations, and some not-so-successful at attempts learning music with the supreme teacher Margaret Rowden!” Ronnie laughed.

Between them they’ve given around 50 presentations, an admirable show of their commitment and dedication.

Would they encourage others to join Myall U3A?

“Of course” said Warwick, and “Yes, definitely!” from Ronnie.

“Thank you, Warwick – your great sense of humour is legendary, and over many years, you have been a very important member of our Committee, and thank you, Ronnie, for your many amazing contributions throughout your Committee membership years and beyond!” Ms Rutter concluded.

By Thomas O’KEEFE