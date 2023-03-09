Michelle’s Long Lunch for Stars of Coffs Coast

HAIR salon owner Michelle Clarke, partnered with Phil Myers from Pacific Dance Centre, and coached by teacher Carol Myers, is having a ball learning her dance for Stars of Coffs Coast, the Cancer Council’s major fundraiser in Coffs Harbour.

“Carol and Phil are fun to be with and very patient with this uncoordinated stick on legs, ie: me,” Michelle told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I’ve found it challenging learning all the choreography but I’m getting there.

“We are now at the stage where I’m learning to be a bit more ‘out there’.”

Raising money for Cancer Council, Michelle is having a Long Lunch event.

She asks the community to join her as she prepares for her “night of nights”.

“My major fundraising event is a Long Lunch on Saturday 18 March at Shearwater restaurant, 32 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, from 12.30pm.”

Guests will receive champagne on arrival and canapes throughout the afternoon.

Entertainment will include live music, a fashion parade, random draw prizes and a monster raffle drawn on the day.

“My music is donated by Austyn Jane, clothing by Robin from Linen Clothing Forever, menswear from Jack Simmons and children’s wear from Grow Baby Co. with venue and food supplied by Shearwater restaurant.”

Bar service will be available.

Additionally all ticket sales go to Cancer Council at $60 per person.

Ticket sales are closing on Monday 13 March.

To purchase, call Michelle on 0412 091 449.

“The monster raffle tickets are available from my salon, Hair at the Promenade.”

There’s a range of prizes, vouchers and complimentary services to win.

By Andrea FERRARI