Mums celebrated on the Myall Coast



FLOWERS, fanfare and fun were the themes of Mother’s Day celebrations on the Myall Coast over the weekend.

A day when mums look forward to being taken out for a meal or just some relaxation, Mother’s Day celebrates the contributions of mums – from raising the children who currently shape our future to managing the day-to-day tasks that hold families together.



Local businesses reported a record turnover – selling everything from smaller gift items to large bunches of flowers – with something to make every mother happy.

Licensed venues and their restaurants were filled to capacity with mums thankful they didn’t have to cook a meal.

Celebrations were held before the day, on the day and after the day in honour of mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers and the wider network of those who step up to the plate as substitute mothers.

News Of The Area invited mothers of all kinds to share their Mother’s Day experiences.

“We have four generations together – myself, my daughter, my granddaughter and my great granddaughter,” said Irene Burdekin.

“My family gave me a trip to Queensland and we had breakfast at Mount Tamborine.”

Mandy Cottom, Renee Spiteri, Jane Carryer, Sarah Brayne and Rusty Sargeant commented that although their children were away, they were looking forward to a catch up in the coming days.

The ladies spent their special day having a quiet meal.

“It’s also my birthday today so it’s a double celebration,” Mandy Cotton remarked.

Many mothers were taken out for a lunch they didn’t have to cook, with Maddi Hinkley taking her mother Bronnie Bramble out for a treat.

Melanie Pringle enjoyed a lunch down on the lake with her parents and in-laws, while Maureen Matheson had her children and grandchildren round for lunch.

By John SAHYOUN

