Myall U3A artists donate Christmas cards to care homes



SEASON’S greetings came in ample time for residents of local aged care homes in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, via the helping hands of some Myall University of the Third Age (U3A) artists.

As part of a recurring annual project, bundles of Christmas cards have been lovingly handmade by Myall U3A artists, then hand-delivered to long-term residents at Estia and Peter Sinclair Gardens by Ros Jones and Karen Piggott, on behalf of all those involved.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Myall U3A Art Group makes hand-painted cards for the aged care residents themselves, and also for them to post to their families living elsewhere, which is why we have delivered them earlier this year,” Ros told News Of The Area.

“Some recipients were vision-impaired, which is why we made some fancy cut-out cards, too, with a more tactile approach, and will do more of them next time.

“We spoke with some of the residents as we delivered the cards, and were gifted with many amazing life stories, too.”

In all, 140 cards were lovingly created, each one a work of art handmade by one of more than 20 local artists involved in the Myall U3A initiative.

“Some of the residents don’t get many visitors, even at this time of year, and some are without family members, so they can give their cards to the staff,” Karen said.

“It has taken three weeks, and this is the third year of this endeavour.”

“They can also be a keepsake, and the artists here get a chance to use their skills they have learnt,” said U3A member Sandy Flinn.

All of the cards are effectively miniature works of art, powered by the passion for the project that the local artists obviously share.

They boast images of trees, elves, Santas and snowmen, as well as beachgoing kangaroos and amazingly detailed scenes and ornaments.

There are many talented and latent artists in TGHN, many finding their groove with the U3A’s various artists’ and writers’ groups, others preferring to work it out alone.

No doubt, the natural beauty of the region acts as a muse for any artist.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

