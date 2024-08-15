Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



LOVELY weather for golf lately, with the course drying out, players are getting more run, and some much improved scores are being returned. Enjoy it while you can! Our featured sponsor for the week was “Ecomist” – thank you for your support!

Tuesday’s Medley Stableford was won by David McElwain (42) with 44 points from Thomas Wattison (20) with 43 points. Other good scores from Keith Elphick & Rodney Kinnear 38 & Heather Gray 37 – the Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. NTP’s to Andrew Mackinnon on 5, Timothy Standing on 7, Kerry Cooper on 8, John Crosby on the “Pizza This” 13th, and Rod Kinnear won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Ladies played a Single Stableford on Wednesday. Dianne O’Leary (19) scored 40 points to win Division 1 (0 to 23) from Denise Paluch (15) 37 points. Donna Easey (27) won Division 2 (24 to 29) with 40 points from Lyn Grose (28) 39 points. Lillian Lukins (33) won Division 3 (30 to 45) with 38 Points from Dianne Hopkins (42) with 32 points. The Ball Rundown to 30 points on c/b.

NTP’s to Denise Paluch, Judith Boyle & Dianne Pedlow on 5, Elizabeth Hobday, Helen Ferrero & Lillian Lukins on 8, Kerrie Eichorn on 13 & Lisa Guest won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Paul Ryan (17) won Division 1 (0 to 21) of Thurdsay’s Medley Stableford with 41 points from Urpo Ylinen (21) with 40 points on c/b from Kai Burkinshaw, then Bruce Mason (20) with 39 points.

Colin Dunne (26) won Division 2 (22 to 45) with 38 points from Andrew Bagust (24) on 35 points. The Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. John Crosby won “Ecomist’s” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Graham Watson on 5 (142 cms), David Mattacott on 7 and the “Pizza This” 13th, Barry Hinton on 8, Nev Newman got Stu’s Ball on 15, and Stephen McNeil won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

A great field over 120 players for Saturday’s Medley Stableford, and Round 4 of the “Handiskins” Tournament. Adrienne Smith (15) top scored on the day with 41 points to win Division 1 (0 to 15) from Peter Scott (11) with 38 points on c/b from Graham Watson. Jai Wassens (19) had 40 points to win Division 2 (16 to 22) from Isaac Constatine (17) from SGA with 39 points. In Division 3 (23 to 45), Lyn Grose (27) scored 39 points to win from Mark Blake (33) 38 points. Other good scores from Donna Easey, Bruce Mason, Barrie Nicholson all 38 points -the Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. Peter Scott won “Ecomist’s” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Jacob Newbury on 5, Paul Ryan on 7, Trevor Peter on 8, Rick Heywood on “Pizza This” 13th, Dale Hanson got Stu’s ball on 15 and Daryl Wall took the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 with 98cms. Congratulations to Adrienne Smith, winner of Handiskins Round 4 – updated Leaderboard is on display in the Clubhouse.

By Geoffrey McCANN