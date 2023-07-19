North Coast defeat rivals Mid Coast in the cup

NORTH Coast Football had an impressive performance in the Premier Youth League Cup football matches against their rivals, Mid Coast FC, last weekend in Taree.

The under 15s and 18s won their cup matches on Sunday and the 13s, 14s and 16s won their plate matches on Saturday making it a glorious day for the club.

The most-thrilling match of the day was in the under 15s, where North Coast emerged victorious with a 12-11 win in a penalty shoot-out.

Every player, including the goalkeepers, had to take a penalty kick, it was a significant milestone for the under 15s, who lost 7-0 to Mid Coast FC only three months ago.

NCF technical director and former Matildas coach Greg Brown had his heart in his mouth and applauded the team’s development over a short period of time.

“Wow, it was nerve-wracking stuff, for the whole team to take a penalty kick is very rare, there was nothing between the two teams,” he said.

“It was a special celebration and a testament to their development after being smashed 7-0 by Mid Coast earlier in the season.

“It was a fantastic day for the North Coast, winning five from five and that made the journey home from Taree one to savour,” Brown said.

However, the growth in football participation has created a new headache for the former Socceroo.

“We need more coaches, we have a great team of coaches but we need more coaches for the 2024 season.

“It’s a key ingredient to the development of good players and we are planning ahead.

“We encourage young players to have a go at being a coach and we provide the training to become a coach and play our attacking, progressive brand of football.

“Coaching experience can also enhance a player’s development as they get a deeper understanding of the game and see the game from a different perspective.

“While many players aspire to have a future playing football, coaching offers an alternative route within the sport,” Brown said.

By David WIGLEY