NSW Open Regional Qualifier to again be played at Coffs Harbour Golf Club



COFFS Harbour Golf Club has been selected to once again host an event which is part of the NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series.

The North Coast Open to be held from August 5 to 7 is one part of a series of six $50,000 lead-up events that will attract competitors from across Australasia.

In addition to the lucrative purse on offer at Coffs Harbour, three spots in the NSW Open Golf Championship are also up for grabs to the highest placegetters not already exempt into the tournament field.

The Coffs Harbour Golf Club has hosted two of these events in recent years and the club’s general manager Paul McAra said having a Regional Qualifying event return to the club is a pat on the back for the club’s members and the course which have made this tournament such a success in the past.

“Being selected by Golf NSW as a host again reaffirms the Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s standing as one of the finest clubs and layouts in the state,” McAra said.

Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW, said the 2024 Regional Open Qualifying Series was ideal for aspiring professionals or elite amateurs to kick-start their Australian Summer of Golf.

“The run of events and the prize money on offer could really help a future star of our sport get to the next level,” Wilson said.

“And with a guaranteed place in the NSW Open for three lucky players, there will be plenty of competitors keen to begin their summer with a win and the benefit of knowing they have locked up their spot in the NSW Open later in the year.”