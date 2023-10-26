OPINION: Access issues at Yarrila place Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 27, 2023 DEAR News Of The Area, AS a former resident of a rural property far from here, it has been a great joy to me to do most of my shopping in Coffs Harbour CBD but in particular to have access to the library only five minutes from my home. I had my first and, sad to say, last visit to the ugly building to be met by another person telling me I will never come here again. Why am I not surprised that the cavernous entry houses a children’s area and stairway plus two lifts. Access to the library granted, the signage indicated the use of a lift. As I am awaiting surgery, that was my only option. The door opened and I was able to enter. However, despite the use of buttons showing just where to go, nothing happened. I was unable to exit the lift and it was only when the help button was used that a distorted voice apparently facilitated opening the door. There were previously allocated parking spaces outside this building in Gordon Street; these are no longer available. Parking in Gordon Street has always been a problem. Why have we been saddled with an edifice which is far from user friendly and now necessitates much further travel should I wish to remain a library user? Kindest regards, Ann DEANS, North Boambee Valley.