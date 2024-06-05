Orara High School advances to semi-finals with golden goal thriller



ORARA High School progressed to the semi-finals of the Bill Turner Cup for the Mid-Coast under 15s after edging out Coffs Harbour Primary in a ‘golden goal’ extra time win.

It was the youngest player on the pitch, Raman Dalaf from Year 7, who won the contest after he was the first to react to a loose ball in the penalty area, scoring two minutes into the ‘golden goal’ period.

The victory brought a sigh of relief for Orara High School teacher Mr Horton, who coached the team to their second consecutive golden goal victory following their triumph over Bishop Druitt College in the previous round.

“The encounter, held on the synthetic pitch, was a tightly contested affair with both teams showcasing their quality across the field,” he said.

“The first half witnessed a closely fought battle, with both sides creating scoring opportunities.

“However, the goalkeepers from each team displayed exceptional reflexes and agility, making crucial saves to maintain a goalless deadlock at halftime.

“In the second period, Orara High implemented tactical adjustments, enabling them to retain possession more effectively.

“Despite their dominance, they were unable to capitalize on their chances, and the match progressed into extra time.”

Horton reflected on the euphoric moment which won them a passage into the next round setting up a mouth-watering tie against John Paul College.

“Within the opening two minutes of extra time, a pivotal moment unfolded.

“Kinan Oso delivered a precise cross into the goalmouth area, resulting in a frantic scramble.

“Amidst the chaos, Raman Dalaf remained composed and slotted the ball into the back of the net, breaking the stalemate and securing a hard-fought victory for Orara High.

“The match between these two formidable opponents was a closely contested encounter that could have swung either way, exemplifying the high level of competition in the Bill Turner Cup,” Horton said.

By David WIGLEY