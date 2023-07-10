Orara Valley community hub postcard survey closes soon

THERE’S one week to go to participate in the Heartstart Glenreagh postcard campaign.

The postcards provide local residents with the opportunity to share their thoughts and feedback about how a community hub in the Orara Valley would work best.



Saturday July 15 is the last day for postcards to be returned to the drop-off points.

The postcards are still available at general stores and café collection points across the valley: Coramba, Ulong, Lowanna, Lanitza, Coutts Crossing and Glenreagh General Stores and Idle In Café at Nana Glen.

Hundreds of postcards have been distributed for locals to fill in with their comments, concerns, collaborations and challenges relating to how they would like the proposed community hub to work.

A community hub is understood to be a safe and supported place where local and broader communities can come and build resilience, create connections and share resources.

This could be before, during or after a disaster or as part of everyday life.

For the project in the Orara Valley, a spokesperson for Heartstart Glenreagh said it was vital the community had input on what that looks like in their locality.

“Whether you’re a long-time resident, a passionate community advocate, or a newcomer with fresh perspectives, your ideas are invaluable and welcome,” Faye Neil, spokesperson for Glenreagh HeartStart, told News Of The Area.

Rewarding participation, there’s a chance to win a $100 voucher.

“Complete the short survey and return it to the collection box or take a photograph of your response and text it to Faye Neil*.

“One lucky person who completes the survey will win a $100 visa gift card,” she said.

The winner will be announced at the Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday 29 July, where Heartstart Glenreagh will have an information stall.

Heartstart Glenreagh has received funding from the Foundation of Rural and Regional Renewal and the Yulgilbar Foundation to engage with the people living in the region about the need for a community hub and to develop an action plan to support its development and implementation.

“Right now, there is no dedicated community hub in the Orara Valley.

“Having a central hub or a network of connected hubs across the Orara Valley will support our community to continue its recovery after recent disasters and will serve as a cornerstone for building resilience and connection within our dispersed communities.

“The idea is to bring people together, fostering a sense of belonging and drawing together the collective strength of the diverse communities in the Orara Valley,” said Faye.

“It is important to recognise that each community within the Orara Valley is unique and has its own needs.

“But there are also common challenges, problems and issues.”

This includes a lack of medical and allied health services, people who feel isolated and disconnected from each other and a desire to have more local support and resources available in an emergency, she said.

The current project is about exploring the different ways to address these challenges and to bring people together to build collective resilience.

“This could be building a new central facility, better utilising the existing network of community facilities or even providing a mobile service that moves around communities,” said Faye.

“The lovely local shop owners are on board and helping to promote the survey.

“But we need more support to make this a success and to reach as many people as possible across the Valley,” she said.

“It would be fantastic if you could rally a few friends, neighbours or family members to complete the survey.”

For more info email: heartstart@glenreagh.org.au or phone Heartstart Glenreagh’s Faye Neil* on 0439 190 076 or simply follow Heartstart Glenreagh’s Facebook page.

