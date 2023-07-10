Free Workshops At The Gypsy Art Group Exhibition

GYPSY Art Group members will again exhibit their unique arts and crafts at the Coffs Regional Botanic Garden from Monday July 10 until Friday July 14, from 10am until 3 pm, daily.

The exhibition will feature the group’s wide range of pieces for viewing and sale including, painting, printing making, journals, collectables, fibre works, eco-printed cotton, silk and wool wearables.



A feature of the group’s exhibitions are the free hands-on workshops from 10.30am.

Tuesday’s workshop is gelli printing with Faye Sharples, Thursday features eco dye on paper with Kerrie Stewart and book binding with Monique Buchbach while Lyn Yeadon will share mini albums on Friday.

Bookings are not required and Coffs Coast residents are urged to go along and broaden their creative interests.

Spokesperson for the group, Kerri Stewart, said, “we guarantee you will enjoy seeing the artworks and taking part in the workshops”.

For more information about the Gypsy Art Group, phone Sharron on 0401 044 417 or simply chat with members each day at the exhibition.

By Andrew VIVIAN